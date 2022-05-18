Harley-Davidson suspends production in York County factory

The company says it's temporarily halting all vehicle production and shipments at the plant in Springettsbury Township due to a supply chain related matter.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Harley-Davidson officials say the company is suspending production at its York County plant for the unforeseeable future.

The company says it's temporarily halting all vehicle production and shipments at the vehicle assembly plant in Springettsbury Township due to a supply chain related matter.

The production suspension excludes Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric bike.

As of May 18, it's unclear how many employees will be impacted and for how long.