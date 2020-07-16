Harley-Davidson shuts down York plant for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Harley-Davidson shut down production at its manufacturing plant in York Thursday after learning an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed.
All employees at the facility have been notified, the spokesperson said, and the plant was shut down to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.
Production at the plant was set to resume Thursday night, the spokesperson said.
Harley-Davidson shut down the York plant on March 18 during Governor Tom Wolf's emergency COVID-19 declaration. The plant reopened in May, when York County was moved into the state's Yellow Phase of COVID-19 reopening.