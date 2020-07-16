Harley-Davidson shuts down York plant for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Production at the plant was expected to resume tonight after the facility was cleaned and sanitized, a company spokesperson said

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Harley-Davidson shut down production at its manufacturing plant in York Thursday after learning an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed.

All employees at the facility have been notified, the spokesperson said, and the plant was shut down to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

Production at the plant was set to resume Thursday night, the spokesperson said.