Harley-Davidson plant in York County to re-open Friday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township will re-open Friday as York County moves into Pennsylvania's "yellow phase" of COVID-19 mitigation.
A post on the IAW Local 175 website said first-shift maintenance, fabrication, painting, materials, and quality rotation groups will return to work beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday.
The workers are advised to arrive 30 minutes before the start of their shift to receive personal protective equipment, the post said.
All first-shift assembly production will resume at York Vehicle Operations on May 26, the union site said.
All employees in Fabrication, Paint, Assembly, Materials, Quality and supporting areas on third shift will resume production with their shift beginning Sunday night on May 31, the union said.