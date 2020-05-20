Harley-Davidson plant in York County to re-open Friday

First-shift workers are set to return to the plant at 6 a.m., according to a post on the IAW Local 175 website

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township will re-open Friday as York County moves into Pennsylvania's "yellow phase" of COVID-19 mitigation.

A post on the IAW Local 175 website said first-shift maintenance, fabrication, painting, materials, and quality rotation groups will return to work beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The workers are advised to arrive 30 minutes before the start of their shift to receive personal protective equipment, the post said.

All first-shift assembly production will resume at York Vehicle Operations on May 26, the union site said.