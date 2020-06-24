Harley-Davidson announces it will lay off approximately 90 employees at York plant

The layoffs are part of the company's adjustment to its production volume, a spokesperson tells FOX43

YORK, Pa. — Harley-Davidson is laying off approximately 90 workers at its York manufacturing plant as part of an adjustment to its production volume, a company spokesperson told FOX43.

"As course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce," the spokesperson said. "Today the company announced it will adjust its production volume, which will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 90 York employees."

The plant, located in Springettsbury Township, reopened just over a month ago after temporarily suspending production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company announced the temporary suspension on March 18.

On April 15, Harley-Davidson announced that it was "significantly" reducing all non-essential spending and temporarily reducing salaries by 30 percent for executive leadership and 10 to 20 percent for most other salaried employees in a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on business.