Harley-Davidson announces it will lay off approximately 90 employees at York plant

YORK, Pa. — Harley-Davidson is laying off approximately 90 workers at its York manufacturing plant as part of an adjustment to its production volume, a company spokesperson told FOX43.
"As course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce," the spokesperson said. "Today the company announced it will adjust its production volume, which will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 90 York employees."
The plant, located in Springettsbury Township, reopened just over a month ago after temporarily suspending production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company announced the temporary suspension on March 18.
On April 15, Harley-Davidson announced that it was "significantly" reducing all non-essential spending and temporarily reducing salaries by 30 percent for executive leadership and 10 to 20 percent for most other salaried employees in a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on business.
“The effects of COVID-19 on economies around the world have been swift and unprecedented," acting president and CEO Jochen Zeitz said at the time. "It is essential for us to respond quickly, adapt and position the company to manage near-term challenges while preparing to reenergize the business for the recovery and beyond."
