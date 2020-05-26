Hanover's McAllister Hotel reopens under new ownership after successful redevelopment project

Built in 1920, the building new houses 30 apartments, a coffee house and a restaurant in the midst of Hanover's revitalized downtown

HANOVER, Pa. — Redevelopment of the historic McAllister Hotel in Hanover, York County has been completed, and the building open under new ownership, the Redevelopment Authority of York County and the York County Economic Alliance announced Tuesday in a press release.

The building was purchased by RACY in 2018 in an effort to help reduce tax liability and support local developers on the project, the agency said. By securing the building, it helped ensure the future reuse of an underutilized and untaxed property and helped local developer Jordan Ilyes "bring his vision and enthusiasm to the project" by purchasing it in 2019, RACY said.



“This process is the exact mission and reason for the Redevelopment Authority of the County of York,” said Tom Englerth, chair of RACY. “As an Authority, we were able to secure the McAllister and make it a sellable property to once again flourish in Downtown Hanover. Jordan is the perfect developer for this project, having revitalized Keystone Color Works in Downtown York to a similar reuse. He has a fresh vision, and great determination.”



The hotel, originally built in the 1920s, had closed food and beverage business in 1993, but maintained apartment rentals until the recent renovation commenced, RACY said.

Now, the York Street location, with 30 one-or-two-bedroom apartments, is drawing young professionals and empty nesters to the scene in the heart of Downtown Hanover. The downtown has become a booming hub of brew pubs, local boutiques and shops, and a thriving Main Street community, according to RACY.



“It’s always our goal to restore once incredible properties to a new use, and new luster,” said Ilyes. “Downtown Hanover has been undergoing a revitalization the past few years, and luxury downtown housing was the one piece missing.

"This beautiful old building needed a new purpose, and we’re thrilled to achieve this milestone, as well as look towards future celebrations such as the restaurant opening.”



In additional to the apartments, the McAllister will be home to Ikigai Coffee in the space of the original tailor shop of the hotel. They will celebrate their grand opening once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, RACY said.