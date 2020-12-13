Hanover woman dies after being struck by pickup truck

Police said the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): The York County Coroner's Office identified Alba Castro De Rep as the deceased victim.

According to the coroner's report, Castro De Rep was trying to cross York Street when she stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle.

There will not be an autopsy.

PREVIOUS: A Hanover woman was struck by a pickup truck and died as a result of her injuries on Saturday evening in Hanover, police said.

The 62-year-old woman was trying to cross the roadway in the 300 block of York Street when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Police said the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.