Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover

Police say several shots were fired in the direction of a man as he fled from the scene of an altercation Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover.

It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police.

Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal altercation ensued between the subject and at least one of the male occupants.

One of the men then exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the male subject as he fled from the scene.

He was last seen running toward Gail Street and may have entered a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

The other subjects then fled in the sedan, last observed driving on Gail Street toward Railroad Street.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The subjects in the vehicle are described as:

a woman with dark hair, wearing a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt. She was driving the sedan

a man in his teens with a thin build and curly, dirty-blond hair wearing a dark jacket

a man in his teens, tall with dark curly hair

a man wearing a puffy black jacket

The subject who approached the vehicle and was later shot at was described as a male of unknown race who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to police.