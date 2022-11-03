Police ID 3 suspects in series of package thefts in Hanover, York County

Borough police identified 3 suspects accused of stealing several packages delivered to homes over the last few weeks and were able to recover some stolen items.

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover, York County are investigating a series of suspected thefts involving packages delivered to homes and businesses across the borough over the last few weeks.

Officers were able to identify three suspects—an 18-year-old Hanover man and two male juveniles from the borough, ages 16 and 12—and managed to recover some of the stolen property. But they are trying to reunite the owners of some of the packages recovered with the merchandise they purchased, the police department said.

"If you have a business or residence along Meade Avenue, Boundary Avenue, Baltimore Street, Center Square, Broadway, East Walnut Street, West Walnut Street or Wilson Avenue and have had delivered packages taken recently, please contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or (submit a tip online)," the police department said in a press release.

Police are also asking any home or business owners in the area who have surveillance cameras in use to register them online. The police will not have access to the camera system, but would know that the cameras exist in the event they could be used to assist in an investigation.

The police department was able to solve the package thefts with the aid of a residential camera system, the department said.