Hanover man charged with DUI with 1-year-old child in vehicle

Ralph Held was seen swerving into opposing lanes of traffic and performing other reckless acts while driving with the child in the Sept. 18 incident, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 40-year-old Hanover man with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving and other counts after a traffic stop for erratic driving last month in North Codorus Township.

Ralph Held, of the 200 block or Ruth Ave., was allegedly seen swerving into opposing lanes of traffic and performing other erratic acts while driving on York Road on the night of Sept. 18, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

A one-year-old child was a passenger in Held's Ford Focus at the time of the incident, police say. He allegedly told police he was swerving because he was trying to assist the girl, who was throwing up in his back seat.

Police say Held was sweaty and glassy-eyed when he was stopped by an officer at about shortly after 5 p.m. The officer said he witnessed Held swerve into the opposing lane of traffic, causing other vehicles to turn sharply to avoid hitting him, while the officer was following his vehicle.

When he was pulled over, Held allegedly told police he had taken two prescribed Prozac pills earlier in the day, along with a vitamin.

Police searched Held and discovered three pills in his coat pocket. He allegedly told police they were muscle relaxers he takes daily, but said he hadn't taken any since the previous night.

Police then administered a field sobriety test, which they say Held failed. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to York Hospital after complaining about a headache. While there, police say, he agreed to a blood draw, which a doctor performed.