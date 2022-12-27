Hanover Foods employee dies after fall into equipment, coroner says

The 59-year-old victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was discovered by coworkers inside the equipment at about 2:40 a.m., the York County Coroner said.

HANOVER, Pa. — A worker at a York County food processing plant died after falling into a piece of equipment Tuesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

The worker, whose identity has not yet been released by the coroner pending notification of family, was employed at Hanover Foods on the 1500 block of York Street in Penn Township, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

The employee, a 59-year-old man, died when he fell into a bean hopper in the processing plant, Gay said.

He was discovered by other employees around 2:40 a.m., according to Gay. It is not known how long the employee was inside the bean hopper before he was found, but he was conscious when other workers discovered him.

According to witnesses, the victim was standing upright and attempting to walk after being removed from the equipment, but quickly lost consciousness after that. Emergency life-saving measures were attempted, but the employee did not respond, Gay said.

He was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m., according to Gay.

The incident was reported to the Occupation Safety and Health Administration, which is conducting its own investigation, Gay said.