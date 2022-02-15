First egg of the season spotted at Hanover eagles' nest

Those who follow the eagle cam livestream from Codorus State Park noticed the egg's arrival over the weekend.

HANOVER, Pa. — Fans of the eagle camera in Hanover's Codorus State Park are squawking over the news that the eagles nesting there have welcomed their first new edition of 2022.

Over the weekend, viewers of the livestream spotted the first egg of the year, provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap since 2015. The eagle couple, dubbed Liberty and Freedom by their many fans, have been nesting there for years.

Every time they lay an egg, thousands of viewers eagerly begin a 35- to 38-day vigil, waiting and hoping for a glimpse of their first hatchling.

Viewers may get to see another egg sometime this week. Typically, experts say, eagles lay two eggs per year. The eggs generally incubate for roughly seven weeks before hatching.

Last year, Liberty and Freedom laid two eggs, but only one hatched. In 2020, neither of the eagles' two eggs provided offspring.

There have been other dramatic moments captured by the eagle camera over the years. In 2018, Liberty was briefly chased from the nest by a larger female interloper who ate both the eggs she had laid. After a few weeks away, Liberty returned and chased the invader away, but the eggs were long gone.

Last year, the lone eaglet that hatched out gave stream viewers a scare when it missed a nearby branch on a practice flight and fell 75 feet to the ground.

It looked bleak for the baby eagle, dubbed Patience by fans, but birdwatchers on the ground later reported seeing the young bird flying with both parents at a nearby lake.

HDOnTap and the Game Commission upgraded the cameras surrounding the nest in 2021, so followers of the live stream can pick from three different views of the nest, including an infrared view at night.