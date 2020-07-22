Hanover cancels Dutch Festival and Snack Town Brew Fest summer events

Both events were canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, according to the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce

HANOVER, Pa. — The Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it is canceling its annual summer events, including the Snack Town Brewfest and the Hanover Dutch Festival, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Both events will return in 2021, the Chamber said.

It is the first time that either event has been canceled, the Chamber said.

The Hanover Dutch Festival was due to celebrate its 37th anniversary this year.

"The Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce relies on Snack Town Brewfest and the Hanover Dutch Festival for revenue for community initiatives," the Chamber said in its announcement. "Cancelling these events will be a major hit to the organization's budget, and the Chamber is truly heartbroken about the circumstances surrounding this decision."

The Chamber said it will use the extra time to revamp both events, specifically the Hanover Dutch Festival.