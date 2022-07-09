Hanover Borough Council moves to address issue of 'junked' or abandoned vehicles store on borough properties

In addition to being "unsightly," the borough said, the vehicles present "a variety of health, safety and welfare issues."

HANOVER, Pa. — The Hanover Borough Council announced this week that it has approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding the storage of abandoned or junked vehicles on borough properties.

The amendment to Ordinance No. 2328 "addresses a growing concern whereby abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties," the Borough of Hanover said in a press release.

In addition to being "unsightly," the borough said, the vehicles present "a variety of health, safety and welfare issues."

To address the issue, the Borough Council voted at its August 24 meeting to amend the ordinance regarding storage of such vehicles.

Hanover Borough Code Enforcement officers have begun placing stickers and issuing notice of violation on vehicles matching the criteria; abandoned or junked vehicles are defined as those left in disrepair, are physically inoperable, or are non-street legal.

Compliance to violations is due within ten days or less in the case of an emerging situation or safety hazard, the borough said.

The full text of Ordinance 2328 is available on the borough’s website.