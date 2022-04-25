York woman sentenced to probation for lying during gun purchase

Hannah Lapham admitted to lying to the seller by saying she was buying the firearm for herself, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old York woman will serve a year of probation, including three months of house arrest, after admitting to purchasing a firearm for someone who was prohibited from owning one, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Monday.

Hannah Lapham was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms, Gurganus said.

The term of probation includes three months of home confinement, according to Gurganus.

Lapham previously admitted that she purchased a firearm in February 2021, for another individual who was prohibited from purchasing or possessingone, Gurganus said.

While making that purchase, Lapham falsely represented to the seller that she was the actual purchaser of the firearm.

Lapham also admitted that she later attempted to purchase two additional firearms for that same individual, according to Gurganus.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, Gurganus said.