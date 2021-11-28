x
York County

Hellam Township apartment fire leaves six people displaced

Officials say three separate apartments on the 200 block of East Market Street were involved in the fire that started around 8 a.m.
Credit: FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in York County left six people displaced Sunday morning.

Officials say three separate apartments on the 200 block of East Market Street in Hellam Township were involved in the fire that started around 8 a.m.

Residents included five adults and a child, who are all displaced for the night.

Hellam Fire Company Fire Chief Eric Strittmatter said the fire was accidental though the cause of the fire has not been released.

There were no reported injuries as smoke alarms alerted the residents of the fire.

