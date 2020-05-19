Haar's Drive-In theater to open with double feature Friday

The York County drive-in will show "Trolls World Tour" and "Dolittle." Details on social distancing recommendations and ticket purchases will be announced this week

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Haar's Drive-In announced that it will re-open on Friday with a double feature of Trolls World Tour and Dolittle, the Dillsburg, York County theater announced on Facebook.

"We’ll have many more details for you in the coming days like showtimes, how to order tickets online, and of course the social distancing guidelines we’ll be implementing to ensure you have a safe experience at the drive-in," the theater said.

Haar's is one of 33 drive-in movie theaters remaining in Pennsylvania. Friday will mark the beginning of its 68th season.