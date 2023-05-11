York County man charged with terroristic threats, harassment following police standoff

Gregory Lehman, 39, allegedly sent more than 50 threatening messages to a woman and threatened to shoot at responding officers before being taken into custody.

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after engaging in a standoff with police during a domestic incident Wednesay in Dover Township.

Gregory Lehman, 39, was taken into custody after a 30-minute standoff with police officers ended peacefully, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The officers were there to execute a search warrant and an arrest warrant on Lehman, who was accused of sending more than 50 threatening messages to a woman and her two children after they left his home on the 5100 block of Harmony Grove Road Wednesday morning, police said.

He also made verbal threats to the woman and brandished and discharged a firearm when she and another relative returned to the home to obtain personal belongings for her and the children, according to police.

After leaving the home for a second time, the victim reported that she received over 50 threatening messages indicating that Lehman was going do harm to her and her children, police claim.

Lehman had access to additional weapons, body armor, and the ability to carry out his threats, the woman told police.

Officers sent the victim to the York County Judicial Center to obtain a Protection From Abuse order. Investigators also obtained an arrest warrant for Lehman and a search warrant for his home, according to police.

Lehman allegedly continued to send threatening messages to the victim and indicated that he would shoot at responding officers, police said.

Northern York County Regional Police requested assistance from the York County Quick Response Team. The QRT responded and were able to take Lehman into custody without incident at 3:11 p.m.

Harmony Grove Road was closed between SR 74 and School House Road from 2:45 until 3:15 p.m., police said.

In cooperation with Dover Area School District, the bus for the area was held at the school until the incident cleared.