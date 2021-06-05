Gov. Wolf announces new contract pharmaceutical facility will open in York County, bringing 100 new jobs to region

The facility, which will be located in Conewago Township, will be opened by 250 Cross Farm Lane, LLC, a subsidiary of PSC Biotech Corporation, Wolf said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that a new contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility will open in York County, bringing an estimated 100 new jobs to the region.

CFL will transfer equipment, staff, and customers from its Wisconsin site to the new location, investing over $22 million.

CFL intends to change its name to BioTechnique, Wolf added.

“My administration is pleased to welcome BioTechnique to join Pennsylvania’s historic manufacturing industry,” said Gov. Wolf. “This relocation comes at a critical time as we move ahead in COVID-19 recovery and will bring dozens of new, good-paying jobs and training opportunities to York County communities.”

CFL received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $200,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, a $2 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loan,and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit program, Wolf said.

The company purchased the vacant 160,000 square-foot former Unilife pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in York County and plans to invest in infrastructure, purchase new equipment, and extensively train its employees, according to Wolf.

BioTechnique manufactures sterile injectable drugs that are highly potent. It is a pharmaceutical contract development manufacturing operation providing development services for next generation cancer therapies, novel vaccines, hormonal therapies, and DEA controlled substances.

“We are grateful for the support from the York County Economic Alliance, the Governor’s Action Team, and Governor Wolf for their generous support to enable BioTechnique to relocate from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania,” said CEO of PSC Biotech and General Manager of BioTechnique John Clapham “We are excited to become a contributor in the success of the Pennsylvania economy”.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.