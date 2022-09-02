Goodwill Keystone Area announces opening of new store in Hanover

The store, located at the site of the former A.C. Moore site on Eisenhower Boulevard, replaces the former Goodwill store on Baltimore Street in the borough.

HANOVER, Pa. — Goodwill Keystone Area announced the opening of a new retail store and donation center at 450 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover.

The move is the result of the closing of Goodwill's Baltimore Street location in the York County borough.

“We are excited to move into this larger stand-alone location,” Goodwill Keystone Area Vice President of Donated Goods Retail Cheryl Kulp said. “Not only can shoppers find gently-used items at affordable prices, but proceeds from the sale of items at our stores support Goodwill’s mission of providing job-training programs and employment services for people with disabilities and other barriers to independence.”

The new store and donation center – located at the site of a former A.C. Moore store – is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The 16,000-square-foot store includes clothing, footwear, outerwear, jewelry and accessories, antiques and collectibles, housewares, books, games and much more.

Donation drop-offs can be made at the front of the store, Goodwill said.

For those interested in working at the new Goodwill store, open positions can be found at yourgoodwill.org/employment.

Goodwill Keystone Area operates more than 40 stores in 22 central and southeast Pennsylvania counties. As a nonprofit, 75 percent of revenue is generated from the sale of donated goods in our retail stores. This revenue directly supports our mission to help people with barriers to employment build skills, find jobs and grow careers.