Goodwill auction on 27 vintage Nintendo game cartridges nets organization a record $30,002 bid

The vintage gaming cartridges, spotted by donated services representative Nichole Garcia at Goodwill's Hanover store, netted a record bid on shopgoodwill.com.

HANOVER, Pa. — A sharp-eyed donated services representative at Goodwill Keystone Area's Hanover store led to a record-setting online bid and a windfall for Goodwill's mission programs, the organization said Wednesday.

While looking through a batch of recently donated items, Goodwill representative Nichole Garcia spotted a potential score: a brand-new Nintendo gaming system and 27 vintage Nintendo cartridges -- all in their original packaging.

The Nintendo system brought in a winning bid of $650 at Goodwill's auction website, shopgoodwill.com.

But Garcia believed the vintage cartridges had the potential for an even bigger bid -- and she was right.

A total of 143 bidders ran up the price tag from an initial bid of $9.99 to a whopping $30,002.

The cartridge package set a new record for merchandise sold on shopgoodwill.com, Goodwill said.

“My brother-in-law sells collectible items and knows about Nintendo systems and games,” Garcia said. “I’ve picked up a thing or two from him and thought these cartridges would be of interest.

"When they were posted to our shopgoodwill.com site, I sent him a link. He thought they would sell for well over $10,000. I had no idea the final bid would land where it did but was thrilled.”

The proceeds from the cartridges and all items sold on shopgoodwill.com support Goodwill’s mission programs that help people with disabilities and other barriers to employment build skills, find jobs and grow careers.

In the latest fiscal year ending June 30, revenue from Goodwill’s e-commerce site reached $3.2 million, Goodwill said.