Police: York County man choked woman, struck her with his vehicle during domestic argument

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man is facing multiple charges after police claim he physically assaulted a woman and later struck her with his vehicle during an argument last week.

Glenn Eugene Lehr, 34, of Dover, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, driving under the influence, criminal mischief involving property damage, reckless driving, and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which Northern York County Regional Police say occurred on May 25 on the 3000 block of Jodi Lane in Dover Township.

According to police, Lehr and the victim began arguing at about 8 p.m. on May 25, and Lehr allegedly choked the victim before she shoved him away.

Lehr then left the home and got in his Ford Mustang, according to police. He then struck the back of the victim's Honda Civic with his vehicle as he left the scene, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.

When Lehr returned a few minutes later, the argument continued outside the home. Witnesses told police Lehr then pulled away again, striking the victim with his vehicle and causing her to land on the hood.

Lehr left the scene before police arrived, but was pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby Weis Market, according to authorities.

His vehicle showed signs of damage consistent with a collision with the victim's Civic, and impressions on the hood were consistent with the witnesses' account that he had struck the victim with his car, according to police.

Lehr claimed the impressions on the hood were caused by birds, and denied choking the victim, police said.

Investigators claim Lehr showed signs of impairment and that the strong odor of alcohol was present inside his vehicle and on his person. A breathalyzer test determined there was alcohol in his system, according to police.

Lehr allegedly refused to submit to a blood draw for chemical testing.