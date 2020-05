Give Local York 2020 kicked off at midnight and will run through midnight on Friday!

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York kicked off at midnight!

In 2019, Give Local York raised more than $3.2 million for more than 300 nonprofits.

Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people need assistance now more than ever.

As of 8:00 a.m., over $330,000 has been raised!