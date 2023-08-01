Girl Scouts rally celebrates 2023 cookie season

With this year's cookie season just on the horizon, Girl Scouts from all across Pennsylvania got pumped up at a rally in York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) hosted a cookie rally at PeoplesBank park in York on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 Girl Scouts were at the event to kick off the cookie-selling season.

The event featured different cookie-themed booths for people to participate in.

One official with the GSHPA says the event helped the girls learn more about business—in a fun and creative way.

"The girls are here today to try some samples and learn about the cookies, test their knowledge of Girl Scout history, try new activities and learn how to sell at cookie booths," said Lori DeTomaso, a volunteer support coordinator for the rally.