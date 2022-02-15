Officials call for aid at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to 'critical' infrastructure needs

Officials say Gifford Pinchot State Park currently requires millions of dollars of improvements to ensure it continues to be a safe and healthy place to relax.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources visited Gifford Pinchot State Park in Northern York County on Feb. 14, to bring attention to what they call critical infrastructure needs.

DNCR officials said Gifford Pinchot State Park currently requires millions of dollars of improvements to ensure it continues to be a safe and healthy place to relax.

The state park is a 2,338 acre full service park consisting of reverting farm fields and wooded hillsides, with the 340-acre Pinchot Lake serving as a prime attraction.

Officials noted Governor Wolf's recent budget proposal that allocates $450 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for conservation, recreation and preservation.

The park faces a number of infrastructure challenges, including replacing its water distribution system, water treatment plant, sewage collection, new wells, dam repairs, ADA compliance upgrades, and other green infrastructure needs.

Park officials said the environmental building from the 1960s is one of the areas that needs the most work.

"There is a lot of aging water systems, there is a lot of aging sewer systems, there is a lot of aging electrical grids, and we deal with all of that," said Pinchot Park Assistant Park Manager Gavin Smith. "The public doesn't come and visit parks and see these when they hike our trails, they don't see these crumbling fixtures, but its something we keep in the forefront all the time."

Officials say the building has had three major water leaks in three years that they're dealing with at the moment.

The agency says there's a documented need of more than $1.4 billion for infrastructure repairs and improvements across the state.

DCNR currently manages 121 state parks.