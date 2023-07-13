Everybody out of the water: Swimming closed at GIfford Pinchot State Park due to unacceptable bacteria levels in water

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the closure will be in place until water quality levels return to normal.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The beach at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County has been closed until further notice after a recent sample test determined the water contained unacceptable levels of bacteria, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.

The closure was announced Wednesday on the park's Facebook page. It applies to the public swimming beaches at Quaker Race Day Use Area and in the campground, DCNR said.

There are no restrictions to boating or fishing, DCNR said; the closure only applies to swimming.