Gifford Pinchot State Park to host job fair on Feb. 16

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced it is bringing a job fair to Gifford Pinchot State Park.

The on-site hiring event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Gifford Pinchot State Park Office, 2200 Rosstown Road, Lewisberry.

Interested jobseekers can learn about the important work being done and open positions at the park.

Gifford Pinchot State Park is hiring for several positions including laborers, semi-skilled laborers and park resource rangers.

For more information on open positions within DCNR and career opportunities working for state parks, visit employment.pa.gov.

Jobseekers are invited to visit the job fair. No appointment or registration is required.

Onsite interviews and some conditional offers will be made the day of the event for open positions. Interested job seekers need to bring two forms of ID and a resume.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement and many other benefits.