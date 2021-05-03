GameStop announces plans to open new facility in York

The 700,000 square foot fulfillment center is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year, the company said Monday.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — GameStop Corp. on Monday announced the expansion of its North American fulfillment network through its entry into a lease of a 700,000 square foot fulfillment center in York.

This facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year and will support ecommerce and fulfillment needs, the company said in a press release.

GameStop said it expects the facility will position it to grow product offerings and expedite shipping across the East Coast.