Former state senator and Republican candidate for governor Scott Wagner sued by crash victim in Maryland

YORK, Pa. — Former Pennsylvania state senator and 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner was asleep at the wheel when his Ford F-150 pickup truck struck another vehicle head-on in Maryland earlier this year, seriously injuring the other driver, according to a lawsuit filed by the victim.

Wagner, 66, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed last month in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. KBS Inc., a hauling company Wagner owns, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Wagner was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 on St. Michaels Road near Solitude Road in Talbot County, Maryland, at about 3:30 p.m. on May 8. His vehicle, which was traveling west, crossed over the center line and struck a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by 89-year-old Harold B. Morley, who was driving in the opposite direction, the lawsuit states.

Morley, of St. Michaels, Maryland, suffered serious, permanent injuries in the crash, along with mental anguish and emotional pain and suffering, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Wagner:

failed to maintain control of his vehicle

failed to observe the eastbound vehicle on Route 33 in Talbot County

failed to keep a proper lookout

failed to observe the presence and proximity of other vehicles on Route 33

operated the vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable under the circumstances

failed to keep his vehicle right of the center line

fell asleep while driving his vehicle

and was in other aspects negligent and careless