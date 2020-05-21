Food Truck Fridays return to Springettsbury Township this week

The trucks will gather every week from tomorrow through Sept. 25, the township said

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township announced that the first of its 6th annual Food Truck Fridays will be held this week at Springettsbury Park on the 1500 block of Mount Zion Road.

A variety of food trucks from around the area will gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every week from Friday through Sept. 25, the township said on Facebook.

"All visitors to the area are asked to maintain proper social distancing of at least six feet and wear a mask or face covering to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," the township said. "The event is free and open to the public -- just pay as you eat!"

Food trucks will be set-up to serve visitors in Springettsbury Park with adjustments made to ensure safe social distancing between vendors and visitors, according to the township.