Newly renovated food pantry re-opens in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County religious organization revealed a newly renovated food pantry on Thursday that will aim to help those in need in the area.

New Hope Ministries hosted an open house and re-dedication of the center that they plan will help feed families across the Dover area and beyond.

Attendees got an opportunity to get an inside look into the plans the church has for the new center.

Officials with the organization say that every community needs a supportive place in their area.

"Every community has economic need," New Hope Ministries Executive Eric Saunders said. "Folks who are going through a tough time, there should be a place to go in every community."