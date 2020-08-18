Firefighters extinguish machine fire at Springettsbury Township, York County businesss

The fire at Apex Tool Group was reported around 11 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 1 p.m.: The fire was extinguished around 11:46 a.m., according to fire officials. There were no injuries.

The fire originated at a machine in the factory and was likely caused by a mechanical failure, officials say.

Original Story

Emergency personnel and firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at Apex Tool Group in Springettsbury Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The fire was first reported at 11 a.m.

The company is located on the 3900 block of East Market Street in the area of Silver Spur Drive and Yorklyn Gate Road in Springettsbury Township.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the blaze or if there are any injuries.