2 dogs dead, 1 firefighter injured in York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Friday evening.

Fire crews were called to a 2-story single-family home in Peach Bottom Township just before 8 p.m. after a concerned neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers their neighbor's house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the 200 block of Meadow Trail to find the house with heavy fire coming from the roof.

Crews were at the scene for several hours.

Four people were displaced and they are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials say a cat managed to escape but two dogs died in the fire.