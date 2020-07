One vehicle was found up an embankment and a total of six people were injured

A firefighter suffered a minor injury when on scene of a crash in East Hopewell Township late Thursday.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to the area of Round Hill Church Road and Hickory Road just after 10:30 p.m.

One vehicle was found up an embankment and a total of six people were injured according to Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while on scene.