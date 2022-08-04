North Codorus Township Fire Company firefighter injured battling house fire

The two-alarm fire was reported at about 2:24 p.m. on the 5400 block of Lehman Road. There is no immediate information on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm fire in North Codorus Township Friday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The blaze was first reported around 2:24 p.m. at a two-story home on the 5400 block of Lehman Road.

The injured firefighter is a member of the North Codorus Township Fire Company, dispatch said. The firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There was no word on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

The fire was reported to be under control at 3:23 p.m., dispatch said.