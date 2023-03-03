x
York County

Fire in Hanover draws emergency crews

Emergency responders were dispatched to the fire in the first block of St. Rene Lane shortly after 10:30 a.m. today.
Credit: WPMT FOX43

HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews are at work at the scene of a York County fire.

The blaze broke out shortly after 10:30 a.m. on March 3, according to York County 911 Dispatch.

Dispatchers say the fire is in the first block of St. Rene Lane in West Manheim Township, Hanover.

Officials at the scene report that one person was home when the fire started; they were able to get out safely.

Authorities believe the fire started in the garage but have not determined a cause yet.

Hanover Area Fire and Rescue is investigating. The severity of any damage is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at way to the scene, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

