Fire engulfs building at non-profit Horn Farm in Hellam Township

York County 911 Dispatch says the fire started just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire engulfed a building owned by a York County non-profit organization in flames on Monday night.

According to York County Dispatch, the fire started at around 8:50 p.m. at the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education, on the 49-hundred block of Horn Road.

As of 10:00 p.m. the roof of the three-story building has collapsed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Horn Farm Center is a non-profit organization in Hellam Township that offers various programs, classes, and events.

Horn Farm Center fire 1/2

2/2 1 / 2