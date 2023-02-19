Fire crews battling multiple building fire in York County

Officials say strong winds pushed embers onto other buildings including homes, starting more fires.

RED LION, Pa. — Multiple fire companies are at the scene of a fire involving at least 3 buildings in Red Lion.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a vacant building on fire in the area of East Lancaster Street and Maple Lane around 7:22 a.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, firefighters found three buildings engulfed in flames.

Officials say strong winds pushed embers onto other buildings including homes, starting more fires.

Firefighters are stationed throughout the borough in an effort to contain fires.

Officials say some fires are still being fought and others have already been cordoned off.

According to officials, one firefighter reported a minor injury but did not need treatment.

York County Office of Emergency, Public Information Officer Ted Czech says residents in the surrounding areas should shelter in place.

Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.