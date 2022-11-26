Fire crews fought overnight York County fire, explosion

The Strinestown Fire Company says they used 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday.

According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North Codorus Township shortly after 7 p.m. They were on the scene until approximately 9:30 p.m.

Soon after the firefighters returned to the station, they were once again dispatched to the same location for a reported explosion.

The fire company says they used 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.