Fire at York City home displaces 7 people, injures 1

Investigators say the blaze, located on the 600 block of East Princess St., was intentionally set

YORK, Pa. — Fire crews in York extinguished a blaze that caused $125,000 in damage and displaced seven people Thursday night.

The fire was set by a 10-year-old boy living in th home, according to investigators with the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

The boy suffered burn injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, fire officials say.

The fire, which occurred on the 600 block of East Princess Street, was first reported around 11:28 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

Fire crews confined the blaze to the third floor, but the rest of the property sustained severe water and smoke damage.