FedEx Supply Chain is hosting a two-day hiring event this week at York County Fairgrounds

The West Manchester Township facility will host a two-day hiring event this week at the York County Fairgrounds. Here's how to apply.

YORK, Pa. — A York County facility is looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush.

FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is looking to add roughly 400 seasonal warehouse positions at its facility, located at 325 S Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township, the company said Monday in a press release.

The facility will host an open hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday at the York County Fairgrounds on 334 Carlisle Ave.

The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applications for available positions at the facility are available here.

Applications can be completed on site, but the company would prefer them to be completed prior to arrival, the press release said.

FedEx Supply Chain is offering multiple day and evening shifts for full- and part-time positions.

Among the benefits, according to the facility:

Competitive rates

Day and night shifts available

Promote from within philosophy

Potential to become full-time

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Applicant Eligibility: