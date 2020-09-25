FedEx Supply Chain hiring more than 2,000 positions in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FedEx says it expects to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help during this year's holidays. More than 2,000 positions are ready to be filled in York.
Positions include package handlers, warehouse workers, and other support positions.
Many of the seasonal part-time positions may become full-time job opportunities as demand for FedEx services grows.
For more information on how to apply go to careers.fedex.com/supplychain.
Seasonal
Part-Time Positions:
- Competitive rates
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period with premiums starting under $10/month
- Day and night shifts available
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Promote from within philosophy
- Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
- Five years of residency in the United States required
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position
- Ten-year work history required (including time as a student)