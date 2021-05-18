FedEx Supply Chain hosting hiring event this week at York Fairgrounds

The company is looking to add 200 positions in its facility on 325 South Salem Church Road in York. Applicants must apply online before attending the hiring event.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FedEx Supply Chain announced Tuesday it is looking to add up to 200 workers at its facility on 325 South Salem Church Road in York.

No prior experience is necessary and the site is willing to train, the company said.

FedEx Supply Chain is hosting a hiring event from today through May 20 in the York Fairground’s Pennsylvania Room at 334 Carlisle Avenue in York. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, the company said.

Those interested in attending must apply online prior to the event and make an appointment to attend by signing up at this link.

Job offers will be made on the spot and employment begins immediately, FedEx Supply Chain said.

The positions available include:

Shift 1: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. – $17.25/hr. – Apply here

Shift 2: Sunday to Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. – $18.25/hr. – Apply here

Shift 3: Friday to Sunday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. – $18.75/hr. – Apply here

Shift 4: Thursday to Saturday, 6:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. – $19.00/hr. – Apply here

Full-time positions offer:

Base pay starting at $17.25 per hour for Warehouse Workers

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

