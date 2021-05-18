FedEx Supply Chain hosting hiring event this week at York Fairgrounds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FedEx Supply Chain announced Tuesday it is looking to add up to 200 workers at its facility on 325 South Salem Church Road in York.
No prior experience is necessary and the site is willing to train, the company said.
FedEx Supply Chain is hosting a hiring event from today through May 20 in the York Fairground’s Pennsylvania Room at 334 Carlisle Avenue in York. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, the company said.
Those interested in attending must apply online prior to the event and make an appointment to attend by signing up at this link.
Job offers will be made on the spot and employment begins immediately, FedEx Supply Chain said.
The positions available include:
Shift 1: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. – $17.25/hr. – Apply here
Shift 2: Sunday to Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. – $18.25/hr. – Apply here
Shift 3: Friday to Sunday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. – $18.75/hr. – Apply here
Shift 4: Thursday to Saturday, 6:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. – $19.00/hr. – Apply here
Full-time positions offer:
- Base pay starting at $17.25 per hour for Warehouse Workers
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Employee discount program
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements