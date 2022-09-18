Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

Authorities believe the victim suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says one person is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening.

First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle was found at the scene already dead, officials say.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle likely suffered a medical emergency which led him to crash into a parked vehicle.

Police say the victim wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but he did not appear to have any significant physical trauma.

The victim's identification is still to be released.