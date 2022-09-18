Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says one person is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening.
First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash.
The driver of the vehicle was found at the scene already dead, officials say.
According to reports, the driver of the vehicle likely suffered a medical emergency which led him to crash into a parked vehicle.
Police say the victim wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but he did not appear to have any significant physical trauma.
The victim's identification is still to be released.
A routine toxicology report was done.