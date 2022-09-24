x
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit

An Airville farmer discovered one of his young cows had a possible bullet wound late one September night.
AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.

PSP were unable to determine if the injuries were inflicted by a gunshot.

The York County Game Warden took over the investigation.

It is unclear if the cow died from its injuries.

   

