Family of missing York County teen offering $5,000 reward for information regarding his disappearance

Kadin Black, 19, was last seen at his Wrightsville home on Dec. 17, 2022.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The family of a missing 19-year-old posted a $5,000 reward for information regarding his disappearance.

Kadin Black, 19, was last seen at his Wrightsville home on Dec. 17, 2022. Eight months later, many questions remain unanswered regarding the teen's disappearance and current location.

The $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location of Kadin and/or the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his disappearance.