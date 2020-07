The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined, according to the fire department.

YORK, Pa. — Fire officials say eight people were displaced after a fire burned through their home in York City.

York City Department of Fire says the Friday night fire was confined to a building on the 400 block of West Princess Street.

The fire caused $30,000 in damage. The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined, according to the fire department.