At least 18 displaced after apartment fire in York

YORK, Pa. — Fire officials say at least 18 people are displaced following an early morning apartment fire in York.

On Saturday, just before 4 a.m., fire crews were called to an apartment fire on the 500 block of South Queen Street.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor at the rear of the building and spread up to the second and third floors.

One person suffered minor injuries.

York City Fire Chief, William Sleeger Jr., says damages are estimated to be over $200,000.