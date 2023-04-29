x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

At least 18 displaced after apartment fire in York

Fire officials say at least 18 people are displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.
Credit: FOX43

YORK, Pa. — Fire officials say at least 18 people are displaced following an early morning apartment fire in York.

On Saturday, just before 4 a.m., fire crews were called to an apartment fire on the 500 block of South Queen Street.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor at the rear of the building and spread up to the second and third floors.

One person suffered minor injuries.

York City Fire Chief, William Sleeger Jr., says damages are estimated to be over $200,000.

Fire and police officials continue investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

‘Getting down to the roots,’ Pa. Herb and Garden Festival kicks off

Before You Leave, Check This Out