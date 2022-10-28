Hanover teen dies of injuries sustained in Saturday night pedestrian crash

Dylan Flickinger, 18, died Thursday afternoon at York Hospital, days after being struck while crossing the Carlisle Pike in Hanover on Saturday.

HANOVER, Pa. — An 18-year-old York County man died of the injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, was struck by a vehicle at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday night while attempting to cross the road on the 1000 block of Carlisle Pike.

Police said Flickinger ran into the road. He was reportedly wearing dark clothes and not using a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

Flickinger was flown to York Hospital for treatment of numerous serious injuries, which he succumbed to Thursday afternoon.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Flickinger died of subdural hematoma caused by multiple blunt force trauma, and ruled the manner of death accidental.