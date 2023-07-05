Identity of York man found dead in swimming pool Saturday night released

Richard Flickinger, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at his Penn Township home, the York County Coroner said.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the identity of a 71-year-old man found dead in a swimming pool in Penn Township over the weekend.

Richard Flickinger, of the 3100 block of Grandview Road, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at his home on Saturday evening, according to York County Coroner Pamela M. Gay.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Flickinger, but their efforts were unsuccessful, Gay said.

Flickinger was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8 p.m.

Gay said the cause and manner of Flickinger's death are pending the results of an autopsy performed Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.