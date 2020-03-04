Downtown York PA is hosting a 'virtual' First Friday today -- and you're invited

While in-person gatherings are impossible due to social distancing rules, Downtown York PA has a day of online music, art, shopping, and more planned for 4-10 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — While gathering in-person is impossible due to social distancing rules required by the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of York is still hosting a First Friday celebration today -- an ONLINE celebration.

Downtown York PA is inviting everyone to York's Virtual First Friday today from 4-10 p.m.

Attendees are asked to share photos on Instagram and Facebook as they enjoy the celebration.

The following activities are planned for guests to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, according to Downtown York PA:

Virtual Entertainment

House of Yoga: Join Josh for a virtual beginner’s yoga workshop 4-6 pm. If you’ve ever been apprehensive about going to a studio, want to get more in touch with your practice, or you simply miss the community, this workshop is for you! $15 suggested donation but give what you can. Sign up on the Mindbody app. Zoom links will be sent out via email to those who sign-up. All sign-ups and donations must be done in advance!

Jazz in the City: Join Jeff Stabley and friends, in a First Friday flashback performance. Check back during the hours of First Friday for a link to access the performance.

Keystone Kidspace Family Maker Challenge: Check out the First Friday edition of the Keystone Kidspace Quarantine Challenge! While students are out of school Keystone Kidspace is publishing a weekly Quarantine Challenge. It is a great way to keep your kids engaged and creative while staying at home. The rules are simple grab your kids, get creative, make a mess and have fun. The beauty of the challenge is all answers are right—from sculpture to creative writing to science. Since it is First Friday, families who incorporate something about York in their masterpiece and tag #keystonekidspace will receive a FREE t-shirt (while supplies last).

The Loft Studios Virtual Prom: Tired of being indoors? The Loft Studios is hosting the first ever largest online dance party and virtual prom! Dance to a DJ and hang out with many other York County high schoolers from the comfort of your own home, from 8 to 10 pm.

Quarantine Concert: Devix will be spreading some happiness and positivity, in the form of music straight to your phones, tablets, and computers, 6:00-7:30. Streaming will take place from the Facebook link above and on Instagram @devixmusic.

Sam Sitler Live Performance: Short Stack Sam presents a fresh take on the roots sounds that helped shape modern music we know and love today. Classic sounds with a unique perspective. Modern songwriting with vintage heart. Live stream begins Friday at 7:30.

York County Libraries: Have you heard? York County Libraries new At-Home Brain Bonanza began April 1st (no fooling)! Use our online resources to find the answers and email them to us. The more correct answers you give us, the more chances you have to win prizes! Our first theme is Notorious Fools.

York History Center Dance Off: Talk about Historically Edgy! Tune in to these dance parties, hosted by the staff of the York History Center. Chances are, you won’t stay on your couch for long: Dance Party One and Dance Party Two created by Brodi Zimmer and Melanie Hady. Check back during the hours of First Friday for access to the dance parties.

Virtual Arts

Creative York: Check out Creative York’s latest exhibition, “Plain Air: In the Open”. Stay tuned throughout the coming weeks to see the entire exhibit created by many talented artists in our community. In addition, Creative York is providing educational art activities to keep your family entertained.

National Poetry Month Celebration: Join some York City poets in celebrating National Poetry Month. Check back during the hours of First Friday for access.

York History Center Virtual Tours: You can still spend the night at the museum with virtual museum tours and story maps!

York JCC Virtual Art Gallery: Featuring the York Art Association’s group and solo exhibits, the York JCC is featuring their art gallery virtually.

Virtual Dining

The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar: Even though they’re closed, tune in to catch up with Chef Sean, Brittany and Meghann of The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar as they share how to make dishes and cocktails with what's in your kitchen. Tune in at 4pm on Friday, April 3 right here.

Revival Social Club: Offering a special to-go cocktail option for Virtual Happier Hour.

Downtown Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery: Don’t forget to support the amazing Downtown York restaurants who are still offering takeout and delivery.

Virtual Shopping

The Curious Little Playhouse: This Friday only, the Curious Little Playhouse will be matching all gift card purchases! Purchase a $50 gift card and they’ll give you an extra $50 in gift cards.

My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe: With an online sale, beginning at noon, My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe will be featuring great items for spring and summer to purchase via Facebook or phone.